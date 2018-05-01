My First Bike Motorcycle Photo Contest
You never forget your first love, especially if it's a motorcycle!
Every rider's story starts somewhere. We want to hear yours, and we're willing to pay for it!
Enter a photo of your first motorcycle and tell us a bit about it and you could win over $500!
Share A Photo of Your First Bike And Get Some Extra Cash In Your Pocket!
Motorcycle Photo Contest Winners
- May 2018: Nick Blackwell
- June 2018:
- July 2018:
- August 2018:
- September 2018:
- October 2018 Grand Prize Winner:
Four Easy Ways To Enter And Win!
- Visit Hupy and Abraham's Facebook page, click the photo contest tab and submit your photo.
- Email your photo to [email protected]
- Tweet or post to Instagram with the hashtag #HupyBikeContest.
- Complete the form below.
How To Vote
- You can vote once per round.
- Click the "Vote" tab on this page to view the gallery and cast your vote.
Rules
- ALL ENTRIES MUST BE SUBMITTED IN ONE OF THE METHODS ABOVE. ANY OTHER ENTRIES SUBIMITTED IN A DIFFERENT METHOD WILL NOT BE ADDED TO THE CONTEST.
- No purchase necessary.
- Open to WI, IA and IL residents 18 years and older only.
- Submissions must include name and email.
- The promotion will run May 1, 2018 – September 30, 2018.
- A $100 CASH CARD PRIZE will be given to the entry with the most Facebook "likes" during each month.
- Final voting ends October 2018 where the previous winners will go head to head for the chance to win a Grand Prize of $500.
- Prizes must be claimed within 15 days of the announcement.
- Don’t forget to “like” the firm on Facebook, to keep up with any relevant updates or contest news!
