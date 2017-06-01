Contact

SUMMER CASH GIVEAWAY!

Hupy and Abraham Summer Cash Giveway 2017

Enter to win cash this summer! More than $2,500 in prizes!

This summer, Hupy and Abraham, S.C. will be holding monthly drawings for more than $2,500 in prizes. Three winners will be chosen each month (June through August).

Winners will be award cash cards valued at $500, $250 and $100.

A total of $850 will be given away each month.

SUMMER CASH GIVEWAY WINNERS

  • June 2017:
    • $500:  Debra Babich
    •  
    • $250:  Kia Singh
    •  
    • $100:  Rick Mishich
  • July 2017: TBD
  • August 2017: TBD
  • ENTER BELOW

THREE EASY WAYS TO ENTER AND WIN!

Contestants may submit unlimited entries through the following methods:  

  • Complete the quick form at the bottom of this page.
     
  • Facebook: Like us on Facebook and share the contest page.
     
  • Twitter: Tweet the contest page.

PRIZES

Winners will be awarded cash cards valued at $500, $250 and $100.

A total of $850 will be given away each month. 

RULES

  • ALL ENTRIES MUST BE SUBMITTED IN ONE OF METHODS ABOVE. ANY OTHER ENTRIES SUBIMITTED IN A DIFFERENT METHOD WILL NOT BE ADDED TO THE CONTEST.
     
  • No purchase necessary.
     
  • Open to WI, IA and IL residents 18 years and older only.
     
  • Submissions must include name and email.
     
  • Promotion will run June 1, 2017 – August 31, 2017. 
     
  • Prizes must be claimed within 15 days of the announcement.
     
  • Don’t forget to “like” the firm on Facebook, to keep up with any relevant updates or contest news!

Fill Out the Form Below

