SUMMER CASH GIVEAWAY!

Enter to win cash this summer! More than $2,500 in prizes!

This summer, Hupy and Abraham, S.C. will be holding monthly drawings for more than $2,500 in prizes. Three winners will be chosen each month (June through August).

Winners will be award cash cards valued at $500, $250 and $100.

A total of $850 will be given away each month.

SUMMER CASH GIVEWAY WINNERS

June 2017: $500: Debra Babich $250: Kia Singh $100: Rick Mishich

July 2017: TBD

August 2017: TBD

ENTER BELOW

THREE EASY WAYS TO ENTER AND WIN!

Contestants may submit unlimited entries through the following methods:

Complete the quick form at the bottom of this page .



. Facebook: Like us on Facebook and share the contest page.



Twitter: Tweet the contest page.

PRIZES

Winners will be awarded cash cards valued at $500, $250 and $100.



A total of $850 will be given away each month.

RULES