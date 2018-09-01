Submit Photos Of Your "Game Day Crew"!
This football season, show us your crew by submitting a photo to the Hupy and Abraham, S.C. "Game Day Crew" Fan Photo Contest.
We want to see you and your crew cheering on your favorite team, wearing your game day best -- whether tailgating, at the stadium, on the sidelines or hosting a party!
Each month, from September through November 2018, a winning fan photo will be chosen by a judging panel to proceed to the final voting gallery in December. The photo with the most "likes" in the final gallery will win an Exclusive VIP Fan Prize Pack -- including access to filming of Inside the Huddle, a Meet and Greet and photo opportunity with a player, signed merchandise and more!
Game Day Crew Contest Winners
- September 2018: Brenda Torres
- October 2018:
- November 2018:
- December 2018: Grand Prize Winner!
How To Enter and Win
- Submit your best photo with a caption on the form above!
- After entering, you can view your entry in the gallery to show off to your friends and family!
Rules
- ALL ENTRIES MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH THE FORM. ANY OTHER ENTRIES SUBMITTED IN A DIFFERENT METHOD WILL NOT BE ADDED TO THE CONTEST.
- No purchase necessary.
- Open to WI, IA and IL residents 18 years and older only.
- Submissions must include name and email.
- Promotion will run September 1, 2018 – November 30, 2018 with a final in December 2018.
- Prizes must be claimed within 15 days of the announcement.
- Don’t forget to “like” the firm on Facebook to keep up with any relevant updates or contest news!
- Automated or robotic votes or entries submitted by individuals or organizations will be disqualified. Internet entry must be made by the Entrant. Any attempt by Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of votes by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins or any other methods, including, but not limited to, commercial contest notification and/or entering services, will void Entrant's Entry and that Entrant may be disqualified. Disqualification will result in a ban for all future Hupy and Abraham promotions.
- Additional rules can be found on this page.
