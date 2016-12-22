Contact

Meet Our Team

Choosing accident lawyers in Wisconsin, Illinois, or Iowa to represent you is not an easy task. Your selection can make all the difference in the outcome of your case. Learn more about the experience and qualifications of Hupy and Abraham's personal injury and auto accident attorneys in our eleven Midwest offices.
Michael F. Hupy
President
Jason F. Abraham
Managing Partner
Chad A. Kreblin
Shareholder
Brandon D. Derry
Shareholder
Todd R. Korb
Shareholder
Holiday Donations to Second Harvest Foodbank Second Harvest Foodbank
Support for the Milwaukee Jewish Day School Milwaukee Jewish Day School
Donation for Food Bank of Iowa Food Bank of Iowa
"This team is a great opportunity for me and my future in baseball." Devin Toburen - Wisconsin All-Stars
"42 percent of all households in Wisconsin struggle to make ends meet." Second Harvest Foodbank
$120,000
Insurance Company Caves and Offers 50% More $$$
$50,000
Insurance Company Tries to Low Ball Client Based on Age
$250,000
Hupy and Abraham Secures Policy Limits from Both Drivers’ Insurance Plans
$100,000
$33,000 in Medical Bills - $100,000 Settlement
$30,000
$0 to $30,000 - Witnesses Confirm Client's Version of Events
$100,000
Insurance Denies Claim - Hupy and Abraham MAKES Them Pay $100,000
$100,000
Hupy and Abraham Turns $10,000 into $100,000
$300,000
$300,000 for Deceased Nursing Home Neglect Victim
$100,000
$100,000 for Non-Contact Motorcycle Accident Victim

The Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa personal injury attorneys of Hupy and Abraham know what you're dealing with after being involved in an accident. Whether you've been hurt in a Milwaukee car crash or Illinois motorcycle accident, you are facing some serious challenges and we're here to help.

Car Accidents

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Motorcycle Accidents

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Wrongful Death

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Pharmaceutical Class Action

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Slip and Fall

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Dog Bites

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Negligent Security

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Nursing Home Abuse And Neglect

Wisconsin Illinois Iowa

Workers' Compensation

Iowa

Hupy and Abraham has a long track record of being involved in and giving back to the community, from scholarships, to safety initiatives, to providing food for the hungry. Here are some of the community happenings the firm is participating in or sponsoring in the upcoming months.

Order One of Our Videos or Reports to Find Out What the Insurance Companies Don’t Want You to Know.
We have created publications that provide insight into the aftermath of a serious accident or injury. This is information that the insurance companies are hoping you won’t hear. For more information, contact one of our experienced accident attorneys in Wisconsin, Illinois or Iowa.
