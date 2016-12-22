Contact
Choosing accident lawyers in Wisconsin, Illinois, or Iowa to represent you is not an easy task. Your selection can make all the difference in the outcome of your case. Learn more about the experience and qualifications of Hupy and Abraham's personal injury and auto accident attorneys in our eleven Midwest offices.
Case Results
$120,000
Insurance Company Caves and Offers 50% More $$$
$50,000
Insurance Company Tries to Low Ball Client Based on Age
$250,000
Hupy and Abraham Secures Policy Limits from Both Drivers’ Insurance Plans
$100,000
$33,000 in Medical Bills - $100,000 Settlement
$30,000
$0 to $30,000 - Witnesses Confirm Client's Version of Events
$100,000
Insurance Denies Claim - Hupy and Abraham MAKES Them Pay $100,000
$100,000
Hupy and Abraham Turns $10,000 into $100,000
$300,000
$300,000 for Deceased Nursing Home Neglect Victim
$100,000
$100,000 for Non-Contact Motorcycle Accident Victim
The Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa personal injury attorneys of Hupy and Abraham know what you're dealing with after being involved in an accident. Whether you've been hurt in a Milwaukee car crash or Illinois motorcycle accident, you are facing some serious challenges and we're here to help.
Hupy and Abraham has a long track record of being involved in and giving back to the community, from scholarships, to safety initiatives, to providing food for the hungry. Here are some of the community happenings the firm is participating in or sponsoring in the upcoming months.
Trending News 12/19/2016Hupy and Abraham Employees Grant Wishes for Wisconsin Kids The goal for 2016 was to raise enough money for Annika, a 10-year-old girl living with medulloblastoma, a fast-growing brain tumor. Annika’s “wish” was to be able to attend Alaska’s Iditarod in March 2017. Read More +
We have created publications that provide insight into the aftermath of a serious accident or injury. This is information that the insurance companies are hoping you won’t hear. For more information, contact one of our experienced accident attorneys in Wisconsin, Illinois or Iowa.View All Offers +
Wondering what information to share with a pharmaceutical class action lawyer? Read the answers here to find out.Read More +
Your right to pursue damages may depend, in part, on whether the drug that hurt you was a name brand or generic medication. Find out more about this issue here.Read More +
Do I have the right to file a pharmaceutical injury case or to join a pharmaceutical class action lawsuit?Learn if you have standing to file a lawsuit or to join a class action case after an injury from a medical device or drug, and learn how to take action here.Read More +
Learn about some of the risks associated with Mirena IUDs and why some women have filed lawsuits against Bayer after being hurt by this form of birth control.Read More +
Car Accidents 02/17/2016 Pedestrians Are at Risk From Quiet Hybrid Cars
General 02/15/2016 Misdiagnosis of Heart Attacks in Women
Pharmaceutical Class Actions Your Guide to Medication and Medical Device Recalls
Pharmaceutical Class Actions What You Have to Do Now If You’ve Been Hurt by a Prescription Medication or Medical Device