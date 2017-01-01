Contact

Take the Pledge

Are text messages worth risking your life or those of others?

Texting and driving is not just popular among teenagers, but is a deadly epidemic sweeping the nation involving all ages of drivers. 

Many people are injured and killed every year as a result of drivers who text behind the wheel. There is nothing so important that could cause a driver to text and potentially take a life. We are asking you to sign our pledge in agreement that you won't text and drive.

  • I pledge to save lives.
  • No text message is worth losing m life or the life of anyone around me.
  • I will never text and drive.
  • I will educate others to never text and drive.
  • I will be safe. It can wait.

Complete the form below to show your commitment to not text and drive.